Anaplan Scores $60 Million Series F

SAN FRANCISCO – Anaplan, which provides a platform that helps businesses connect with data, has raised a $60 million Series F funding round. Premji Invest led the round along with Salesforce Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, and other existing investors.

This latest round brings the total capital raised by Anaplan to $300 million; the current round now values the company at $1.4 billion.

Anaplan plans to use the funds to scale the sales and customer success organizations, including partner enablement activities, to meet the growing worldwide demand for the Anaplan connected planning platform. This includes expanding internationally, focusing on key lines of business, and growing the development team to accelerate product evolution and innovation. The company ranked 144th on the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

“Companies around the world are using Anaplan to connect data, people, and plans,” said Sandesh Patnam, Partner, Premji Invest. “We’re excited to lead another investment round because we’ve seen how the Anaplan platform facilitates better decision-making across organizations.”

“As we continue to scale, we are excited to have this additional support from our investors,” said Frank Calderoni, President and CEO of Anaplan. “This funding is going to help accelerate our ability to explore new opportunities, grow our partner and customer community, and develop new technologies that will continue to build upon our world-class connected planning platform.”