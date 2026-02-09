Seahawks Running Back Named MVP at Silicon Valley Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA –– Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was voted the winner of the Pete Rozelle Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player.

Walker rushed for 135 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and added 26 receiving yards on two receptions, totaling 161 yards from scrimmage in helping the Seahawks to a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Seattle dominated the game defensively until giving up 2 touchdown passes by the Patriots’ Drake Maye in the fourth quarter.

Walker’s 30-yard run early in the second quarter was followed by a 29-yarder two plays later, setting up a field goal for a 6-0 Seattle advantage. Then in the third quarter, Walker’s 20-yard catch and run led to another field goal, pushing the Seahawks’ lead to 12-0.

The award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members – broadcast partner analysts, media from the San Francisco Bay Area, New England, and Seattle, Pro Football Writers of America-appointed pool reporters that have attended team practices during Super Bowl week, and at-large members of the national media – and fans interactively through the National Football League’s official website, NFL.com.