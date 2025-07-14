Levelpath Lands $55 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Levelpath, an AI-native procurement platform, has landed $55+ million in Series B funding led by Battery Ventures, bringing the total raised to $100 million. The new capital accelerates Levelpath’s mission to reinvent how global enterprises manage procurement, typically the second-largest operational expense after payroll.

Other investors participated in the funding round as well, including Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, 01A, New View Capital and World Innovation Lab. As part of the funding, Battery Ventures General Partner Neeraj Agrawal will join Levelpath’s board of directors alongside representatives from existing investors.

Agrawal, who has made multiple appearances on the Forbes Midas List and coined the “T2D3” growth paradigm for SaaS businesses, previously led Battery’s investment in Coupa, a leading spend management platform that went public in 2016 and was acquired for approximately $8 billion in 2023.

“Levelpath represents the future of enterprise procurement: intelligent, automated, and strategically aligned with business objectives,” said Agrawal. “The team has built remarkable technology that delivers demonstrable value to some of the world’s largest companies. We are excited to partner with them as they scale to become the definitive procurement platform for global enterprises.”

Solving the $13 Trillion Procurement Challenge

Procurement is the second-largest business expense after payroll, yet it remains one of the least modernized functions in the enterprise. With Levelpath’s proprietary Hyperbridge reasoning engine at its core, the platform delivers intelligent automation through true AI-native design, unlocking capabilities that legacy solutions built before 2022 are architecturally challenged to efficiently support.

For decades, procurement has been trapped by systems designed for yesterday’s problems. Complex interfaces. Endless workflows. Frustrated users. Levelpath changes everything with the first truly AI-native procurement platform built from the ground up for the modern enterprise.

“Procurement touches every part of a business, yet it’s been held back by tools that fight against you instead of working with you,” said Alex Yakubovich, Co-founder and CEO of Levelpath. “We didn’t retrofit old systems with AI. We reimagined what procurement could be when intelligence is built into every interaction.”

Since launching its flagship platform after raising $44.5 million across Benchmark-led Seed and Redpoint-led Series A rounds, Levelpath has built momentum as the “next chapter” of procurement modernization, offering a sleek, AI‑native experience that delivers speed, transparency and ROI at scale.