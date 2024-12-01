News

Starbucks Offers In-App Ordering From Doordash

Starbucks lovers can now order delivery of coffee and drinks from Doordash directly through the Starbucks app.

Ordering is available only for customers in the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) with convenient and seamless delivery to Starbucks customers virtually wherever they are. With this, Starbucks customers can now order delivery from both the Starbucks and DoorDash apps.

Delivery within the Starbucks app leverages Online Ordering, part of the DoorDash Commerce Platform, an integrated ordering system which allows merchants to personalize the digital experience, capture customer-specific insights, and drive user engagement.

When customers open the Starbucks app, they can now toggle between Pickup and Delivery at the top of the store selection screen. Delivery within the Starbucks app, powered by DoorDash, creates a unified digital experience for Starbucks customers who live within the delivery radius of participating stores.

