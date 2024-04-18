News

TikTok to Sell Tickets With AXS

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on TikTok to Sell Tickets With AXS

TikTok has launched a new partnership with AXS, a leader in global ticketing, to offer fans a new way to discover and buy tickets to live events for their favorite artists.

The partnership promises to bring music fans closer to their favorite artists, with the feature live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia. Now, any Certified Artist on TikTok can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates and connect with fans around the globe.

Music fans worldwide can easily discover and buy tickets for events through AXS directly within the TikTok platform in just a few clicks. The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their AXS event links to their videos before publishing.

Michael Kümmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead, TikTok, said“TikTok’s partnership with AXS allows us to connect millions of users with legendary artists, venues, and festivals, and allows artists to promote their live dates and reach their audience in a whole new way. We are very excited to start this journey with AXS and look forward to supporting the further growth of ticketing on TikTok in the future.”

“TikTok has become one of the most important global platforms for music content attracting an incredible community of artists and fans.” continued Marc Ruxin, Chief Strategy Officer for AXS. “By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours. This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans!”

TikTok is now an official discovery partner in the AXS Anywhere program joining the ranks of Spotify, Bandsintown and others. AXS Anywhere allows venues, artists and partners to drive additional sales and revenue by reaching fans where they discover events with targeted ticket offers and experiences.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Roku to Offer $15 LE Streaming Player at Walmart on Black Friday

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. has introduced the Roku LE streaming player, which provides access to the easy-to-use Roku OS, videos in high definition and everything needed to get streaming all in one box for just $15, will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, customers will also find fantastic deals […]
News

Intuit to Buy SeedFi

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Intuit, the global financial technology company that includes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has entered into an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based SeedFi, the partner behind Credit Karma’s Credit Builder, which helps low, or no-credit borrowers build credit while saving money, all for free. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Credit Builder offers […]
News

Stripe Acquires BPOS, Reports Terminal Payment Volume Up 6 Times

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Stripe, which helps businesses process payments online, has entered into an agreement to acquire Hong Kong-based BBPOS, one of Stripe’s earliest and closest Terminal manufacturing partners. Last year alone, BBPOS and Stripe collaborated on three new card readers, including the first Stripe-designed piece of hardware, Stripe Reader. By bringing hardware development in-house, […]