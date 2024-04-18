TikTok to Sell Tickets With AXS

TikTok has launched a new partnership with AXS, a leader in global ticketing, to offer fans a new way to discover and buy tickets to live events for their favorite artists.

The partnership promises to bring music fans closer to their favorite artists, with the feature live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia. Now, any Certified Artist on TikTok can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their AXS live dates and connect with fans around the globe.

Music fans worldwide can easily discover and buy tickets for events through AXS directly within the TikTok platform in just a few clicks. The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their AXS event links to their videos before publishing.

Michael Kümmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead, TikTok, said: “TikTok’s partnership with AXS allows us to connect millions of users with legendary artists, venues, and festivals, and allows artists to promote their live dates and reach their audience in a whole new way. We are very excited to start this journey with AXS and look forward to supporting the further growth of ticketing on TikTok in the future.”

“TikTok has become one of the most important global platforms for music content attracting an incredible community of artists and fans.” continued Marc Ruxin, Chief Strategy Officer for AXS. “By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours. This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans!”

TikTok is now an official discovery partner in the AXS Anywhere program joining the ranks of Spotify, Bandsintown and others. AXS Anywhere allows venues, artists and partners to drive additional sales and revenue by reaching fans where they discover events with targeted ticket offers and experiences.