Hyphen Scores $25 Million Series B

SAN JOSE –– Hyphen, the foodservice platform for automated meal production, has closed a $25 million Series B financing, including participation from restaurant chain CAVA Group. The financing will speed Hyphen’s Automated Makeline from factory floor to restaurant floor—scaling production and deployment across the U.S.

Digital demand continues to surge, and three out of four customers choose a competitor when their preferred restaurant isn’t available, according to a Service Management Group study. At the same time, persistent labor shortages are straining operations. Hyphen’s platform—combining advanced robotics with AI—expands peak‑hour capacity, improves order accuracy, and frees teams to focus on hospitality.

“This new funding is a testament to the impact Hyphen’s team and technology are having on restaurant operations,” said Stephen Klein, Co‑Founder and CEO of Hyphen. “We are galvanized by this investment to scale our manufacturing, support our growing customer base, and continue innovating as we build the future of foodservice.”

“As we continue to scale, we’re eager to invest in and test technology that can enhance—not replace—the human experience,” said Brett Schulman, Co‑Founder and CEO of CAVA. “By piloting Hyphen’s automated digital makeline, we have the opportunity to increase order accuracy and speed during peak digital hours, while reducing complexity for our team members. That means more time spent delivering exceptional hospitality and crafting the Mediterranean flavors our guests love. It’s a meaningful step in our commitment to operational excellence and innovation that supports both our growth and our people.”

Hyphen will ramp production with Re:Build Manufacturing, a U.S. manufacturing company co‑founded by Miles Arnone and Jeff Wilke. To ensure reliable nationwide installs and ongoing support, Hyphen selected Ricoh USA, Inc. as its field service partner—tapping a network of 15,000+ certified technicians trusted by global leaders.