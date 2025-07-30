Sheriff Arrests Three in Home Burglary Ring

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects tied to a series of organized burglaries and an identity theft ring spanning the Bay Area.

The case began with a residential burglary in Cupertino and led to the recovery of two luxury vehicles, hundreds of stolen personal documents, and the return of sentimental jewelry to the victims.

On June 20, 2025, a Cupertino family returned home to discover their house had been broken into. Nearly $18,000 in jewelry and electronics were stolen, along with their 2019 Porsche Cayenne and 2024 Porsche Taycan, including both key fobs.

During the investigation, detectives linked the stolen cars to additional crimes across San Jose, Santa Clara, and beyond. One of the cars was involved in a police pursuit in the City of Santa Clara.

The case soon evolved into a collaborative effort involving the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATTF), detectives from the West Valley Patrol Division, Special Enforcement Division, and Headquarters Patrol Division.

Surveillance footage from neighborhood security cameras and local businesses helped generate leads. RATTF eventually identified the suspects. Lead investigator Detective Roslyn Weatherall connected the individuals to additional Bay Area crimes.

“This case showed how quickly a single crime can tie into broader networks of theft and fraud,” said Weatherall. “Working together across divisions helped us uncover and stop further harm.”

Patrol Deputy Jason Aguilar located one of the stolen vehicles at the Hayes Mansion Hotel in San Jose. Detectives Jesus Plancarte and Weatherall secured search warrants and, on July 17, coordinated a takedown operation with support from several Sheriff’s Office units positioned outside the hotel.

Emillano Ontiveros, 39, and Brandi French, 26, both of San Jose, were arrested without incident and charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. They remain in the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Kevin Monge, 36, was also arrested. All three suspects are facing additional charges including identity theft, check fraud, drug possession and possession of burglary tools.

A search of the suspects’ hotel room uncovered:

500 pieces of stolen mail

200 checks

24 counterfeit driver’s licenses

25 stolen credit cards

12 Social Security cards

4 shaved vehicle keys

3 DMV vehicle registrations

2 passports

A birth certificate

Counterfeit currency

24 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Key fob to one of the stolen Porsches

Both stolen vehicles were recovered. Detectives were also able to return many of the stolen items to their rightful owners. Most notably, the Cupertino couple was reunited with a deeply sentimental piece of jewelry — a gift the husband gave his wife when they first met.

“Our detectives showed outstanding determination and teamwork on this case,” said Sheriff Robert Jonsen. “Their dedication has not only brought justice but returned peace of mind to a family that was deeply impacted.”

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives continue to process evidence, work with partner agencies, and contact potential victims to return stolen property.