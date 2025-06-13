News

Oklo to Build Nuclear Plant at Alaska Air Force Base

SANTA CLARA — Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, has been issued a Notice of Intent to Award (NOITA) by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy), on behalf of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and the U.S. Department of Defense, to provide clean, reliable power through the deployment of an Aurora powerhouse at the Air Force installation selected for the project.

This project serves as the DAF’s microreactor pilot to enhance energy resilience and reliability for critical national security infrastructure. The NOITA again designates Oklo as the apparent successful offeror following a comprehensive evaluation process.

Under the terms of the anticipated agreement, Oklo would design, construct, own, and operate the power plant, delivering both electricity and heat to the DAF’s preferred installation, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, under a long-term power purchase agreement.

“This Notice of Intent to Award reflects continued confidence in Oklo’s ability to deliver clean and secure energy solutions for mission-critical infrastructure,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “We are honored to support national defense resilience objectives while demonstrating the value of U.S.-pioneered fast reactor technology.”

Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse design leverages proven fast reactor technology to provide continuous, resilient energy that can operate independently from the grid—key attributes for energy security at remote installations like Eielson Air Force Base.

