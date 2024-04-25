Adobe Unveils Photoshop With Generative Fill and Generate Image

LONDON — At Adobe’s MAX London Conference – the company unveiled the all-new Photoshop (beta) with breakthrough advancements in Generative Fill now with Reference Image, delivering greater control for creators and superpowers for all Photoshop users to confidently create amazing images. Powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model, these innovations are ushering in a new era of the world’s leading image editing app with powerful generative AI capabilities deeply integrated into the workflows that creators know and love. New features including Reference Image, Generate Image, Generate Similar, Generate Background and Enhance Detail enable everyone to bring their creative vision to life in seconds.

Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing results so people at every skill level have the tools they need to jumpstart their creativity. Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model is available directly in Photoshop and the Firefly web app where it supercharges the popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand capabilities. These new features empower everyone to generate infinite background variations, create a multitude of design concepts with differentiated color and style and bring to life detailed scenes from scratch with complete control.

“This massive new update to Photoshop takes creativity to unprecedented levels – whether you are a professional or brand new to Photoshop,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “Through new Firefly-powered features in Photoshop, we are bringing ideation and creation closer together and making editing images both more powerful and approachable so everyone can realize their creative vision.”

Transforming Ideation to Creation with New Levels of Creative Control

Photoshop’s new innovations further enhance and accelerate creative workflows, empowering users to make complex edits and create unique designs while saving time. By bringing ideation and creation together in one workflow, they deliver new levels of control and help everyone bring their creative vision to life at the speed of imagination:

Reference Image helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration.

helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration. Text to Image with Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text to image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time.

shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text to image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time. Generate Background replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images.

replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images. Generate Similar lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control.

lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control. Enhance Detail fine-tunes images to improve sharpness and clarity.

Photoshop is introducing additional valuable tools for design and creation:

Adjustment Brush enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.

enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images. Improved Font Browser delivers real-time access to Adobe’s over 25,000 fonts in the cloud – without leaving Photoshop – so users can find the perfect type for any project.

delivers real-time access to Adobe’s over 25,000 fonts in the cloud – without leaving Photoshop – so users can find the perfect type for any project. Adjustment Presets enables creators to effortlessly change the appearance of images with filters that apply effects in a single click and with the ability to create and save customized presets as well.

Adobe has over a decade-long history of AI innovation, delivering hundreds of intelligent capabilities that hundreds of millions of people in the creative community rely upon in their workflows every day. Last May, Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Expand unlocked a new era for Creative Cloud, resulting in an unprecedented community response: Users have already generated over 7 billion images with Firefly since launch, and have adopted Generative Fill at 10X the rate of other popular Photoshop features. Thanks to the breakthrough Firefly Image 3 Model, the latest version of Photoshop produces even more lifelike and realistic imagery with the Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools.

Adobe Firefly was trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock. It was designed to generate content for commercial use that does not infringe on copyright and other intellectual property (IP) right such as trademarks and logos. Adobe uses a multi-layered, continuous review and moderation approach to block and remove content that violates Adobe’s policies and offers customers IP indemnification for Firefly generated content.