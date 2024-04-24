Rippling Raises $200 Million in New Financing

SAN FRANCISCO — Rippling announced it has raised $200 million in new financing, and signed agreements with investors to repurchase up to $590 million of equity from current employees, former employees, and early investors. The financing was led by Coatue with participation from Founders Fund, Greenoaks, and other existing investors. Dragoneer is joining the round as a new investor.

Rippling offers every application you need to run your business—from applicant tracking and payroll to IT and expenses—in one unified platform.

The new financing values the company at $13.5 billion.

The company says it will use the new funding to:

🥽 Continue to invest heavily in R&D

🧱 Build even more robust software products

⚔️ Equip customers with more intelligent workflows, analytics, and tools