Venture Capital

Rippling Raises $200 Million in New Financing

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Rippling Raises $200 Million in New Financing

SAN FRANCISCO — Rippling announced it has raised $200 million in new financing, and signed agreements with investors to repurchase up to $590 million of equity from current employees, former employees, and early investors. The financing was led by Coatue with participation from Founders Fund, Greenoaks, and other existing investors. Dragoneer is joining the round as a new investor.

Rippling offers every application you need to run your business—from applicant tracking and payroll to IT and expenses—in one unified platform.

The new financing values the company at $13.5 billion.

The company says it will use the new funding to:

🥽 Continue to invest heavily in R&D
🧱 Build even more robust software products
⚔️ Equip customers with more intelligent workflows, analytics, and tools

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Alamar Biosciences Closes $80 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

FREMONT — Alamar Biosciences, Inc., a precision proteomics company that brings both ultra-high sensitivity and massively parallel scale to proteomic analysis, has closed an $80 million Series B financing round, bringing its total funding to $110 million. The Series B financing round was led by Sherpa Healthcare Partners and included Morningside Ventures, Samsara Biocapital, and existing investors […]
Venture Capital

Highway 9 Networks Emerges From Stealth With $25 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Highway 9 Networks has launched from stealth, introducing the industry’s first mobile cloud for delivering cloud-native mobility and services for the AI-driven enterprise. Developed by veteran leaders from VMware, the Highway 9 Mobile Cloud enables voice + data coverage everywhere, reliable and high-performance mobile connectivity for AI-driven use cases like robotics, factory […]
Venture Capital

Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a self-driving trucking company, has raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series B fundraising round for a total of $165 million raised to date. The round includes investments from SIP Global Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, CRV, Muirwoods Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, StepStone Group, Gopher Asset Management, Walleye Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, and others. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort […]