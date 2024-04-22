News

OpenAI Opens Japanese Office

OpenAI is growing operations internationally and is expanding into Asia with a new office in Tokyo, Japan. The company says it is collaborating with the Japanese government, local businesses, and research institutions to develop safe AI tools that serve Japan’s unique needs and to unlock new opportunities. OpenAI chose Tokyo as its first Asian office for its global leadership in technology, culture of service, and a community that embraces innovation.

“We’re excited to be in Japan which has a rich history of people and technology coming together to do more. We believe AI will accelerate work by empowering people to be more creative and productive, while also delivering broad value to current and new industries that have yet to be imagined.” — Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Tadao Nagasaki has been named the new President of OpenAI Japan. Mr. Nagasaki will lead commercial and market engagement efforts and help build the local team that will advance Global Affairs, Go-to-Market, Communications, Operations and other functions in serving Japan.

As a first step in a long-term commitment to the region, the company is providing local businesses with early access to a GPT-4 custom model specifically optimized for the Japanese language. This custom model offers improved performance in translating and summarizing Japanese text, is cost effective, and operates up to 3x faster than its predecessor. Speak, a top English learning app in Japan, is seeing 2.8x faster tutor explanations in Japanese when users make a mistake with a 47% reduction in token cost, unlocking higher quality tutor feedback in more places and with higher limits per user.

OpenAI’s Japanese presence allows it to work closely with leading businesses like Daikin, Rakuten, and TOYOTA Connected who are using ChatGPT Enterprise to automate complex business processes, assist in data analysis, and optimize internal reporting. ChatGPT also helps accelerate the efforts of local governments, such as Yokosuka City, which is leveraging the technology to improve the efficiency of public services in Japan. Over the past year, the city has gradually provided ChatGPT access to almost all city employees, and 80% have reported increases in productivity. Now Yokosuka City has formed a network with 21 local governments—including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of Kobe—to share best practices of ChatGPT use in government.

