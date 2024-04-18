Apple Airplay Available at IHG Hotels

Guests staying at select properties from IHG Hotels & Resorts, including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, can use AirPlay to privately and securely stream their favorite shows and movies on Apple TV+ and other popular streaming services, listen to personal playlists on Apple Music or other platforms, view vacation photos, practice a presentation, play fun games on Apple Arcade, or get a workout or meditation in with Apple Fitness+ on the big screen in their guest rooms.

More than 60 IHG properties in North America are introducing AirPlay today, with others to be added in the coming months.

Users can automatically connect to the compatible LG hotel TV in their guest room and the hotel’s Wi-Fi network by scanning a unique QR code on the screen. Once connected, guests can share almost anything on the big screen in their hotel room directly from their iPhone or iPad. Guests can also pair multiple devices to the TV, so friends and loved ones traveling together can also enjoy.

Each QR code is unique to the hotel room and ensures that content is available only to the user — meaning anything guests share to the hotel TV stays personal and private. When they check out, their connection to the TV is erased, so future guests and hotel staff can’t access the user’s activity.

Availability