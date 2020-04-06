Zyxel Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs are Highlighted

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Zyxel--Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered home and business solutions, is being recognized by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, Zyxel Authorized Partner Program (ZAP!) stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

The three-tier Zyxel Authorized Partner Program (ZAP!) provides solution providers with the tools and resources necessary to create and sell enterprise-class solutions that scale to meet the needs and budgets of the mid-market. Access to the ZAP! is reserved for value-added resellers who employ a sales and consulting model as their primary go-to-market strategy. Eligible resellers are those who sell networking and security products in North America and must have a purchasing relationship with an authorized Zyxel distributor.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

“Zyxel is proud to again be included in CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide because it validates our ongoing efforts to establish ourselves as a valuable technology partner for VARs and service providers,” explained David Soares, Executive Vice President of Channel Sales and Marketing for Zyxel North America. “ZAP! is a robust program that rewards VARs for their value added services and gives them the tools they need to provide the right solutions to their customers. Combined with our expanding line of enterprise-class networking products and solutions, our program can help our VAR partners enhance their profits and grow their businesses.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

