Zynga Launches Game of Thrones Slots

SAN FRANCISCO — Gaming company Zynga has launched Game of Thrones Slots Casino globally on the App Store and Google Play, based on the popular HBO series.

The company says versions for Facebook and the Amazon Appstore are coming soon.

Part of Zynga’s social casino portfolio, the new game transports players to the realm of Westeros for an authentic, social slots experience inspired by the acclaimed Game of Thrones television series from HBO.

In Game of Thrones Slots Casino, players are immersed in the epic drama, arresting dialogue, iconic characters and driving musical themes of the series. From cliffhanger moments across the Seven Kingdoms, to sweeping landscapes and locations like The Wall, the best-in-class slots gameplay is infused with the fire and ice atmosphere of Westeros and its most illustrious inhabitants, including Cersei, Jaime, and Tyrion Lannister and House Stark members, Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow.

“As longtime fans of the series, Zynga is honored to contribute to the Game of Thrones universe, and honor-bound to provide players with an experience that reflects the scale, scope, intensity, and community of the series,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “The visual and audio design of the game truly evokes marquee moments from the series, and with our House-themed social features, players can band together to chase the throne themselves. Westeros lives on!”

Exciting social features and in-game chat in Game of Thrones Slots Casino allow players to band together to seek the seat of power and all of its rewards. By joining or forming their own House, players work with their brethren to rally through an interactive map of the Seven Kingdoms. In the weekly ‘For the Throne’ challenge, Houses are challenged to conquer each territory in turn, in a play to rule them all. The player from the victorious House that stays on top until the end of the challenge gains the right to sit atop the Iron Throne – until a new challenger claims the crown.

Game Features:

Authentic Game of Thrones atmosphere. Slots casino gameplay is steeped with the sounds, characters, environments and ethos of Westeros, including unforgettable dialogue such as “Winter is coming.”

Best-in-class slots features. Spin on exciting, Game of Thrones -themed machines, featuring real-word mechanics like Progressive Jackpots, Bursting Wilds and more.

Join a House and reap the rewards. Gain advantages and rewards by joining or forming a House with other players, collecting coins for every housemate's win.

Strategize, scheme, align. Connect and conspire with friends via the in-game chat at any time, even when spinning the slots.

Collect iconic cards. Spin to earn and level up cards featuring characters from the series, from the adventurous Arya Stark, to Jon Snow's beloved companion wolf, Ghost. Collect all of the cards to earn a massive in-game reward.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino is now available for free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices.