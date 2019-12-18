Zycus Cited as a Leader in Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019 by Independent Research Firm

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Zycus, a global leader in AI-powered source-to-pay procurement technology solutions, announced today that it holds the position of a Leader in the report named “The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019”. Earlier this year, Zycus was cited as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For Source-To-Contract Suites, Q1 2019.

Forrester Research evaluated source-to-contract solutions from 11 different software vendors on 35 different criteria, which were bucketed in three categories, i.e., current offering, strategy, and market presence. Within the three categories, Zycus received the highest score in the current offering category and tied for the highest score in the strategy category.

Zycus has received highest possible score in 18 out of 35 criteria including:

Artificial Intelligence Strategy

Implementation Strategy

Integration

References for vendor support

Globalization

References for usability

Product strategy

Forrester recognized that Zycus “builds off its analytics roots to promote AI-enabled sourcing and contracting”, “has built its marketing strategy around AI, promoting its Merlin AI studio for creating bots to automate various tactical and transactional tasks”, “It has expanded its suite organically over recent years, adding eSourcing, CLM, and SRPM modules as well as a P2P suite for eProcurement and eInvoicing”, “has expanded its geographic presence from the US into Europe, the Middle East, and Asia”, that “its spend analytics, CLM, and SRPM products are better than most competitor products”, and “Its clients gave it high marks for product usability and implementation support and customer support, with the latter bolstered by a well-designed implementation strategy”.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave for Source-to-Contract Suites," said Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc. "Zycus’ being a pioneer in AI technology, is focused on developing Merlin AI Studio, innovation and delivering customer success is core to how we enable customers to achieve measurable and meaningful value. We believe our placement in this report is further validation of this mission and our success in helping the procurement community transform and streamline their end-to-end Source-to-Contract processes.”

