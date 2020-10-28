Zudy’s Low-Code Application Development Platform, Vinyl, Now Available on SAP® App Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Zudy--Zudy® today announced that its Low-Code Application Development Platform, Vinyl™, is now available for trial and/or online purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Vinyl integrates with SAP ERP and other enterprise software and delivers customized business process solutions without the need to customize SAP.

“Vinyl empowers our customers to realize more value from their SAP investment by adding seamless integration and customization across all enterprise systems,” says Founder and COO of Zudy, Trish Kennedy.

Vinyl’s enterprise-grade end-to-end development environment provides business analysts and professional developers the ability to build responsive web and mobile applications that easily integrate to any source of data, are adaptable and configurable, and adhere to all relevant compliance and security requirements.

Zudy is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP that can be deployed in the cloud and/or on-premise. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms that easily work with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, VEEVA and many more… Deploy enterprise-grade apps in a week. All Zudy apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy app is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy ensures every customer succeeds with an innovative training and extended on-boarding with experts who can augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.

