Zudy Today Announced Specialized COVID-19 Response Capabilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AppDev--Zudy, the only US-based leader in Low-Code/No-Code Enterprise AppDev and the Leader in rapid response for Digital Transformation for Healthcare and Life Sciences, announces major COVID-19 response capability for any Enterprise battling this pandemic.

Zudy today announced specialized COVID-19 response capability; emphasizing workforce protection and digitizing business for increased remote capability to include communications, document execution and customer engagement. Zudy applications also provide companies the capability to re-vamp manufacturing processes to allow for high-demand production of protective medical garments and masks. In addition, Zudy is waiving all hosting fees and support fees for any enterprise building COVID-19 applications.

Zudy, working with four large enterprises, has deployed several, immediate-need applications which have enabled new capabilities inside enterprises struggling to deal with the rapid response times required under COVID-19 parameters.

In addition, Zudy is now deploying low-cost assistance to pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to augment their teams and empower additional digitization of their processes during this difficult period of remote work.

“Zudy is proud to partner with several large pharma and life sciences companies to enable fast response to this global crisis,” said Trish Kennedy, Co-Founder ZUDY. “We have deployed teams to several life sciences and manufacturing companies who are rising to the challenge of the dire need in our US medical community. Any life sciences or healthcare organization that needs our help will find our team highly capable and willing to solve any need to digitize a process in record time.”

About ZUDY

