Zudy, the Leader in Rapid Digital Transformation, Launches Vinyl 3.0 to Remove Technology Barriers for Application Development

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Zudy--Zudy today announced the release of Vinyl 3.0, the latest version of the Company’s low-code no-code application development platform, focused on removing technology barriers and simplifying the development experience. Vinyl 3.0 will meet stringent security requirements, provide unsurpassed connectivity to hundreds of systems and data sources while significantly increasing speed to value for all development projects.

“The last six months have drastically changed the landscape of business. While companies navigate re-opening and the realities of remote work, flexible, digital solutions will be the lifeblood of the re-imagined enterprise,” said Tom Kennedy, Zudy Founder.

“Customer feedback, over the course of customers building 20,000 plus Enterprise solutions with Vinyl, was paramount to the 3.0 enhancements,” stated Cody David, Zudy’s Chief Solution Architect. “Vinyl 3.0 is a customer’s dream development platform; now boasting a compelling look and feel making development more intuitive for all developer personas. Vinyl incorporates the power needed for Full Stack Developers and the ease of use needed for business developers.”

“With this latest version of Vinyl, we have changed the landscape of Application Development forever,” said Martyn Mason, CEO of Growth Markets. “We have isolated digitizing business processes and data integration from the technology obstacles. Customers who want immediate value and faster digitization of their business, while aligning with all security requirements, will see this is where Vinyl 3.0 delivers.”

Vinyl 3.0 has further simplified application development. Customers will now have more resources empowered to develop and deploy apps from anywhere, leveraging all their existing systems. All Vinyl apps can now be native mobile or progressive apps, customer’s choice. The Vinyl 3.0 Application Workbench features app-focused development with spotlights and guidance on everyday development tasks including:

1-Click Application Creation

Data Source Integration in Minutes

Smart Table Design

New Visual Builder - Drag and Drop Capability with Real Time Results

Guided Processes for Page Creation and Data Collection

Native Mobile with Ease

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms that easily work with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and many more… Deploy enterprise grade apps in a week. All Zudy apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.

