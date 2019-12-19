ZoomInfo Again Puts Privacy and Compliance First with Launch of ‘Privacy Center’

Go-to-Market Intelligence Leader Establishes Resource Center and Comprehensive B2B Data Tools to Help Customers Stay in Compliance with Upcoming CCPA Regulations

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo, the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced a new suite of privacy focused solutions designed to help companies maintain compliance and the launch of its Privacy Center , a multi-purpose data privacy destination for educating companies and consumers on the latest privacy regulations as well as guides and best practices for companies to stay in compliance with existing and upcoming US and global legislation.

The release of the Privacy Center comes ahead of the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) taking effect in January 2020 and impacting nearly 40 million Californians. Companies across the world will embark on assessing and updating their data privacy infrastructure.

To accommodate those affected by CCPA, ZoomInfo has implemented a comprehensive notice and choice program that proactively notifies professionals in California of their professional data included in the ZoomInfo platforms and gives them the option to review, update, or remove their profile if they choose to do so. As part of the release, ZoomInfo has made upgrades to its overall privacy management systems and processes; empowering individuals with more authority and the ability to claim their profile and control their data as information changes.

" Our team of privacy and legal professionals has always kept ahead of privacy regulations around the world and around the country," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. " Our Privacy Center brings our knowledge about data privacy and regulations to life and will serve as an invaluable resource to provide customers and consumers with the information to comply with the latest regulations, especially with CCPA on the horizon.”

On top of the new Privacy Center, ZoomInfo has been leading the charge in creating tools to help users maintain compliance. Within the platform, customers can sync master suppression lists to directly propagate opt-outs from CRM and marketing systems. Additionally, every professional profile within ZoomInfo will include published notice dates and denote consumer opt-out requests to ensure customers that the data they’re using is compliant.

ZoomInfo is also supporting data compliance outside of its platform through the recent launch of its ZoomInfo Compliance API - a solution formulated to help customers manage opt-out requests from any email address associated with an individual across an organization’s entire stack of applications -- in real-time.

“ The partnership ZoomInfo has with our customers is possible because we consistently launch data-driven solutions supporting B2B growth,” Schuck said. “ As we do this, our customers trust our commitment to delivering data in a privacy-first manner."

For more information on CCPA and the latest on data privacy, visit the Privacy Center.

