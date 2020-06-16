Zoomin Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

Leading Analyst Firm Selects Innovative Companies in CRM Customer Service & Support

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoomin, a leading provider of knowledge orchestration technology backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, today announced it was named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service & Support report.

The report evaluates interesting vendors that offer innovative uses of technology in a bid to create great customer service. As Gartner’s report points out, “The message is becoming clearer: to deliver stronger and more sustainable customer experience, organizations need to shift to a digital-first agenda supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning for both automated and assisted service personalized customer interactions.”

“We are delighted to be acknowledged as a Cool Vendor. We see this as validation of how knowledge orchestration can drive world-class support experiences,” said Gal Oron, CEO of Zoomin. “We’ve been lucky enough to partner with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises to 'imagineer' this brand-new approach into existence. These customers are not only able to pioneer effortless user experiences, but have seen their product content transformed into an enterprise-wide asset that reduces support costs, boosts NPS and reduces churn.”

Zoomin’s approach has also garnered the interest of top tier investors, with both Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures recently investing in Zoomin.

“What makes Zoomin unique is not only rethinking the components of a great support experience. They are essentially carving out a brand-new market category,” said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Instead of solving the knowledge management challenge by replacing legacy tools, Zoomin connects to existing systems and focuses on unifying and orchestrating content across customer touchpoints. This is what excites us as investors.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zoomin

Zoomin’s intelligent platform ingests all your technical content, from manuals to API docs to support articles, and delivers it as a unified and consistent source of Product Answers wherever your customers are looking: in your documentation portal, service cloud, community, or right inside your product.

By innovating the way users experience content, Zoomin helps your customers independently find the answers they need while empowering support agents to deliver fast, relevant and efficient support.

