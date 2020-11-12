ZOLL’s Data Division Expands Into New Healthcare Markets

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EMS--ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that its software-as-a-service division is expanding its solutions portfolio into new markets to provide data interoperability and accounts receivable (AR) optimization to the healthcare industry.

While expanding its offerings into billing operations solutions for hospitals, health systems, and billing companies, the newly rebranded ZOLL Data Systems division unites ZOLL’s revenue cycle management (RCM) expertise and intelligent software systems under a single brand. Meanwhile, ZOLL Data Systems continues its strong commitment to its established emergency medical services (EMS) and Fire markets.

“Successful healthcare delivery relies as much on sound business practices as it does on high-quality medical care,” said Alex N. Moghadam, President of ZOLL Data Systems. “Significant expansion of our market category to that of a healthcare software solutions provider is built around our core message: Deliver more. ZOLL Data Systems empowers healthcare organizations to perform at a higher level, delivering everything from better patient outcomes to greater revenue capture.”

ZOLL Data Systems encompasses communications, operations, and billing solutions under one umbrella, bringing a consistent, unified presence to every customer interaction. To further unify the customer experience, ZOLL Data Systems is redesigning its website, consolidating revenue cycle and billing solutions into a unified portfolio.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, supersaturated oxygen therapy, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

©2020 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. ZOLL is a registered trademarks of ZOLL Medical Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Edna Kaplan

KOGS Communication, LLC on behalf of ZOLL Medical Corporation

+1 (978) 744-6473

kaplan@kogspr.com