BusinessWire

Zix to Hold 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Zix to Hold 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, will hold its 2020 annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The event will be a virtual meeting held over the internet. You will be able to attend by accessing the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIXI2020.


The meeting will include brief remarks from Chief Executive Officer David Wagner on the company’s recent financial and operational achievements, as well as Zix’s outlook and strategic initiatives.

To read the 2020 Proxy Statement and view voting information, please visit the Shareholder Services section on the Zix investor relations Web site.

Please visit the virtual meeting page in advance to register and test your web browser’s compatibility.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security, productivity and compliance solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.


Contacts

Zix Company Contact
Geoff Bibby, 214-370-2241
gbibby@zixcorp.com

Zix Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
ZIXI@gatewayir.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

National Partners Join Donate Life Hollywood to Help TV and Movies Tell Accurate Stories Concerning Organ Donation

Posted on Author Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donate Life Hollywood announced today its first 20 partners in its historic effort to encourage authentic and accurate storylines in motion pictures and television concerning the power of organ, tissue and eye donation. Th…
BusinessWire

EXPANSE Launches New Commercial Real Estate Virtual Tour App

Posted on Author Business Wire

The marketing platform aims to help the commercial real estate industry overcome challenges with social distancing and lower occupancy through unique virtual tour technology.
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–EXPANSE, leading commercial real estate (CRE…
BusinessWire

Cirrus Logic to Announce Q4 Results May 4

Posted on Author Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Monday, Ma…