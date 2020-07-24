Zipari Named to Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List

BROOKLYN, N.Y--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipari, the first and only consumer experience platform built specifically for the health insurance industry, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and representation. These companies have made a significant commitment to the advancement of women.

“In the early days of Zipari, our leadership team made a pledge to take ownership of company culture and committed to fostering an environment where all could succeed. This meant offering equal opportunities to every team member, ensuring benefits accommodated all needs, and remaining devoted to equal representation in decision making. Six years later, I’m proud to say we’ve lived up to this commitment,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and Founder of Zipari. “We also realize our role in offering an equal playing field for women is never finished, which is why we are focused on evolving with the times to ensure everyone at Zipari has an equal opportunity for success.”

“We are thrilled to announce the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. “These companies are examples of commitment and intentionality in leveling the playing field for women and paving the way for them to succeed and advance their careers, making gender parity at the top levels possible. The efforts they have undertaken are not just worth recognizing, they are worth emulating. We hope that more companies will follow their lead and take similar actions to pave the way for the women in their organization to advance.”

Companies that made the 2020 list share several common best practices that are significant in helping women balance work and home life, including work-from-home or telecommute options (95%), flexible working hours (84%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (76%). Companies who made the list were also very likely to measure and report on gender parity to the Executive team (97%) and/or Board of Directors (70%).

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

