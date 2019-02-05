Zillow Most Downloaded Real Estate App

Zillow was the most downloaded real estate app in the United States for 2018 with more than nine million new installs according to research firm Sensor Tower.

Zillow was the No. 1 download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The full ranking of the top 10 most downloaded real estate and rental apps is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

Trulia was the second most downloaded real estate and rental app in the U.S. with close to five million installs. The next most downloaded app in the category was Realtor.com, which is based in Santa Clara, followed by Zillow Rentalsand Apartments.com.