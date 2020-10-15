Zerto Announces Zerto 8.5 with Backup to Public Cloud and Support for Additional Cloud Platforms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, today announced Zerto 8.5 with new cloud capabilities at its “New World. New Backup.” launch event. Zerto 8.5 offers backup to Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) directly from on-premises deployments for long-term retention of data and VMware on public cloud support for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), Google Cloud VMware Engine, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. These additional cloud capabilities deliver new public cloud disaster recovery (DR) and data protection for complete infrastructure flexibility to customers.

“We continue to extend our platform to provide the greatest choice for our customers as they pursue their journey to the public cloud,” commented Gil Levonai, CMO and senior vice president of product, Zerto. “The new functionality in Zerto 8.5 allows our customers to use our platform in a multitude of scenarios—from disaster recovery and backup to using the cloud for production workloads. By utilizing Zerto’s platform, customers not only get choice but also flexibility all at a lower TCO.”

"Because of cybersecurity threats always looming on the horizon, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to protect our critical applications and data in order to maintain business operations for our loyal customer base," said Rick Williams, IT manager, Interstate Plastics. “If our Point of Sale (POS) system goes down, we would not be able to run our organization properly and deliver services to our customers. By leveraging Zerto, we are adding an extra layer of protection.”

Zerto 8.5 introduces:

Backup directly to Microsoft Azure and AWS

Instant file and folder restore to production

VMware on public cloud disaster recovery and data protection for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution

Platform automation and lifecycle management features

Zerto Data Protection offering enabling the use of Zerto for lower tier application backup

Zerto PowerShell Cmdlets Module

During today’s event, Zerto also previewed a new in-cloud data protection and disaster recovery offering on AWS, which protects applications across regions for true cloud-native resilience. Zerto will extend its platform to offer unparalleled simplicity and orchestration across all use cases, whether for businesses requiring a recent data restore due to user error or disaster recovery from an infrastructure outage, cloud-first businesses, or businesses just starting their cloud journey.

“Zerto allows our customers to leverage the benefits of Azure VMware Solution as a disaster recovery target for their mission critical workloads,” said Maura Hameroff, director, Azure marketing, Microsoft Corp. “Solutions like Zerto bring a simplicity of data protection and DR offerings to enterprises that are looking to accelerate their cloud adoption. By replicating and protecting VMs both into the cloud and within the cloud, they experience the same smooth workflow previously experienced on premises.”

Manvinder Singh, director, partnerships, Google Cloud said, “Running Zerto’s platform with Google Cloud VMware Engine simplifies the process of leveraging Google Cloud as a DR target with integrated networking and higher levels of security. Not only can Zerto’s customers leverage their investment in VMware tools and processes, but they also benefit from Google Cloud VMware Engine’s 99.99% availability, fully redundant, and dedicated 100 Gbps networking hardware and a platform that provides native access to Google Cloud services.”

“Zerto's implementation on Oracle Cloud VMware Solution enables our mutual enterprise customers to migrate their VMware-based workloads to the cloud at a global scale," said Clive D'Souza, general manager and senior director of migration services, Oracle. “It offers complete control using familiar tools and proven IT best practices to migrate on-premises VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure without rearchitecting applications or retooling operations. That level of flexibility is a key capability of a holistic cloud data management and protection solution.”

Additional Resources

Today's announcement builds on the momentum Zerto has experienced as customers pursue the DR-to-Cloud trend with rapid global adoption of Microsoft Azure.

About Zerto

Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection, and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted globally by over 8,000 customers, works with more than 1,500 partners and is powering resiliency offerings for 450 managed services providers. Learn more at Zerto.com.

