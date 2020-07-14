Zephyr Aerospace Gets Investment From Tim Draper

SAN FRANCISCO — Zephyr Aerospace , a startup introducing lie-flat, social distancing-compliant airline seats for airlines announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, who has previously backed Tesla, SpaceX, Coinbase and Twitter.

The investment will allow Zephyr Seat to pass rigorous certification by the Federal Aviation Association and to continue direct engagements with prospective airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

“I’m sold on the design, I think it’s a great idea that is going for the right thing. Zephyr Seat is making all of our lives much better,” said Tim Draper. “If you are paying for Economy Class and can lie down, that’s huge.”