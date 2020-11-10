BusinessWire

Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Event

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor event.

  • Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at an investor meeting hosted by Cowen and Company on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of this presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

