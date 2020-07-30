Zendesk Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Highlights

Second quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $246.7 million

Second quarter GAAP operating loss of $31.5 million and non-GAAP operating income of $19.1 million

Archana Agrawal, Chief Marketing Officer of Airtable, joins board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and released a Shareholder Letter on its investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com.

Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Revenue was $246.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 27% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $64.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.56. Non-GAAP net income was $16.4 million, non-GAAP net income per share (basic and diluted) was $0.14. Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $46.5 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $2.3 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.5 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), a $26.0 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, $7.5 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $2.3 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.8 million of acquisition-related expenses, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $3.1 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was based on 114.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was based on 114.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 120.4 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Appointment of Archana Agrawal to Board of Directors

Zendesk appointed Archana Agrawal to its board of directors, effective July 27, 2020. Archana is a seasoned technology executive with nearly two decades of experience in the software industry. She has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Airtable, a low-code app development platform, since March 2020 and as a member of the board of directors of MongoDB, Inc., since August 2019. Previously, Archana served as the Head of Enterprise and Cloud Marketing at Atlassian, an enterprise software company, from May 2016 to March 2020. Archana joined Atlassian in 2013 as Head of Data Science and Growth Marketing. Prior to that, Archana was at Ladders, Inc. from 2007 until 2013, where she led corporate-wide analytics. She began her career at the IBM Almaden Research Center. She holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and received her M.S. in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Archana has a unique background in applying data science to enterprise marketing and customer acquisition,” said Mikkel Svane, Zendesk chief executive officer. “Her experience across fast-growing software companies will serve us well as we continue to expand our reach in the enterprise.”

“Zendesk has led the way in changing how organizations buy enterprise software and in making customer experience a critical differentiator for businesses,” Agrawal said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the board at a time when Zendesk has become so critical to companies of every size as they rapidly adapt to new customer and business realities.”

Outlook

We believe our financial performance will continue to be impacted by uncertain and highly disrupted global economic conditions. Many customers continue to face end-market demand challenges and we are seeing higher levels of contraction compared to historical trends. We continue to partner with customers who are undergoing business challenges to help them with modified invoicing and subscription terms. These conditions and actions have impacted and will continue to impact our near-term net expansion rate and overall financial performance, and have played a role in impacting our free cash flow generation. We are being disciplined and prudent in how we manage our business.

Longer term, with improved macroeconomic conditions, we continue to believe the fundamentals of our business model will drive meaningful revenue growth. In particular, we believe that our customer experience solutions will continue to lead in innovation and be more compelling relative to traditional larger enterprise competitors. We will continue to innovate and improve our product offering and how we operate and engage with consumers. These initiatives give us confidence in our plan to deliver high revenue growth and operating leverage.

As of July 30, 2020, Zendesk provided guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2020, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $250 - 255 million

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(42) - (38) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $48 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $2 million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $10 - 14 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $48 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $2 million

Approximately 116 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 122 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

There are many factors that can affect our actual results which are discussed below and in the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of the key risk factors include global macroeconomic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, business conditions of customers in challenged industries, the effect on demand for our products from customers, and the ability of our customers to manage the current severe economic downturn.

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities for the full year 2020 because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow and, accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow for the full year 2020 is not available without unreasonable effort.

Additionally, Zendesk’s estimates of share-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, weighted average shares outstanding, and free cash flow in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments, or restructurings and no further revisions to share-based compensation and related expenses.

COVID-19 Update

Over the last several months, we have continued to focus on supporting our employees, customers, and community as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Our business continuity plans continue to ensure that we take care of health and safety of our employees while continuing to drive innovation in customer experience solutions for our customers. Additional information regarding these efforts and the expected impact on our business can be found in our Shareholder Letter for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, and progress toward its long-term financial objectives. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, Zendesk’s business, operations, revenue results, cash flow, operating expenses, hiring, demand for its solutions, sales cycles, customer retention, and its customers’ businesses; (ii) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (iii) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (iv) Zendesk’s ability to effectively expand its sales capabilities; (v) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (vi) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (vii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates and the difficulty that Zendesk may have in competing effectively; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to introduce and market new products and to support its products on a shared services platform; (x) Zendesk’s ability to maintain and develop its strategic relationships with third parties; (xi) Zendesk’s ability to prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches and to securely maintain customer data; (xii) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (xiii) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xiv) Zendesk's ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xv) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xvi) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (xvii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in its products; and (xviii) Zendesk’s ability to accurately forecast expenditures on third-party managed hosting services.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 246,664 $ 194,583 $ 484,140 $ 376,068 Cost of revenue 61,515 57,670 121,217 113,324 Gross profit 185,149 136,913 362,923 262,744 Operating expenses: Research and development 59,003 50,510 119,424 97,301 Sales and marketing 121,397 94,746 245,707 186,447 General and administrative 36,247 43,019 70,573 74,271 Total operating expenses 216,647 188,275 435,704 358,019 Operating loss (31,498) (51,362) (72,781) (95,275) Other expense, net: Interest expense (8,086) (6,614) (14,973) (13,158) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (25,950) — (25,950) — Interest and other income, net 2,166 4,026 9,068 10,196 Total other expense, net (31,870) (2,588) (31,855) (2,962) Loss before provision for income taxes (63,368) (53,950) (104,636) (98,237) Provision for income taxes 1,288 591 2,804 1,024 Net loss $ (64,656) $ (54,541) $ (107,440) $ (99,261) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.56) $ (0.50) $ (0.94) $ (0.91) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 114,600 109,986 114,069 109,312

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value; unaudited) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 700,457 $ 196,591 Marketable securities 296,829 286,958 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,914 and $2,846 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 143,017 127,808 Deferred costs 40,939 35,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,210 45,847 Total current assets 1,231,452 692,823 Marketable securities, noncurrent 303,861 361,948 Property and equipment, net 102,601 102,090 Deferred costs, noncurrent 38,192 35,230 Lease right-of-use assets 93,523 89,983 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 201,804 206,883 Other assets 24,585 25,632 Total assets $ 1,996,018 $ 1,514,589 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,793 $ 38,376 Accrued liabilities 35,904 36,347 Accrued compensation and related benefits 64,270 61,512 Deferred revenue 314,179 320,642 Lease liabilities 23,309 21,804 Total current liabilities 451,455 478,681 Convertible senior notes, net 1,043,365 483,464 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,934 3,320 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 83,495 83,478 Other liabilities 5,460 7,662 Total liabilities 1,585,709 1,056,605 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 1,151 1,130 Additional paid-in capital 1,212,469 1,155,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,834 591 Accumulated deficit (806,145) (698,781) Total stockholders’ equity 410,309 457,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,996,018 $ 1,514,589

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (64,656) $ (54,541) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,749 8,969 Share-based compensation 43,712 43,751 Amortization of deferred costs 10,765 7,622 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,487 6,277 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 25,950 — Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (38,637) — Other 3,090 452 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (46,666) (15,901) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,959) (5,380) Deferred costs (14,867) (14,123) Lease right-of-use assets 5,272 4,734 Other assets and liabilities (308) (1,242) Accounts payable (12,692) 5,678 Accrued liabilities 1,638 (2,057) Accrued compensation and related benefits 13,329 8,887 Deferred revenue 13,616 27,294 Lease liabilities (3,534) (2,562) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (50,711) 17,858 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,622) (4,896) Internal-use software development costs (3,225) (1,753) Purchases of marketable securities (111,906) (125,681) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 117,752 53,031 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 39,814 151,550 Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (70,794) Net cash provided by investing activities 36,813 1,457 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $20,400 1,129,600 — Purchase of capped calls related to 2025 convertible senior notes (129,950) — Payments for 2023 convertible senior notes partial repurchase (578,973) — Proceeds from capped calls related to 2023 convertible senior notes 83,040 — Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options 5,101 4,773 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,802 6,895 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (2,241) (2,663) Net cash provided by financing activities 515,379 9,005 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15 33 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 501,496 28,353 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 202,620 145,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 704,116 $ 173,381

Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data) The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 185,149 $ 136,913 $ 362,923 $ 262,744 Plus: Share-based compensation 5,187 5,246 10,246 10,183 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 292 391 717 840 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,617 1,943 3,724 3,561 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 464 413 914 833 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 66 160 $ 207 $ 274 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 192,775 $ 145,066 $ 378,731 $ 278,435 GAAP gross margin 75 % 70 % 75 % 70 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 % 5 % 3 % 4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 75 % 78 % 74 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 59,003 $ 50,510 $ 119,424 $ 97,301 Less: Share-based compensation (12,529) (11,911) (25,155) (23,548) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (700) (931) (1,587) (2,223) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,167) (864) (2,178) (1,431) Non-GAAP research and development $ 44,607 $ 36,804 $ 90,504 $ 70,099 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 24 % 26 % 25 % 26 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 121,397 $ 94,746 $ 245,707 $ 186,447 Less: Share-based compensation (17,573) (13,575) (34,132) (25,973) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (890) (763) (2,064) (1,791) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (671) (658) (1,370) (1,235) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (470) (379) (1,091) (771) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 101,793 $ 79,371 $ 207,050 $ 156,677 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 49 % 49 % 51 % 50 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 41 % 41 % 43 % 42 % GAAP general and administrative $ 36,247 $ 43,019 $ 70,573 $ 74,271 Less: Share-based compensation (8,423) (13,019) (16,261) (20,704) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (462) (567) (1,225) (1,318) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (134) (4,358) (238) (4,989) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 27,228 $ 25,075 $ 52,849 $ 47,260 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 15 % 22 % 15 % 20 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 11 % 13 % 11 % 13 % Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (31,498) $ (51,362) $ (72,781) $ (95,275) Plus: Share-based compensation 43,712 43,751 85,794 80,408 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 2,344 2,652 5,593 6,172 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,288 2,601 5,094 4,796 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,837 5,761 3,714 7,465 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 464 413 914 833 Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,147 $ 3,816 $ 28,328 $ 4,399 GAAP operating margin (13) % (26) % (15) % (25) % Non-GAAP adjustments 21 % 28 % 21 % 26 % Non-GAAP operating margin 8 % 2 % 6 % 1 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (64,656) $ (54,541) $ (107,440) $ (99,261) Plus: Share-based compensation 43,712 43,751 85,794 80,408 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 2,344 2,652 5,593 6,172 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,288 2,601 5,094 4,796 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,837 5,761 3,714 7,465 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 464 413 914 833 Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,487 6,277 14,036 12,465 Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 25,950 — 25,950 — Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (3,063) (985) (4,854) (1,896) Non-GAAP net income $ 16,363 $ 5,929 $ 28,801 $ 10,982 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.56) $ (0.50) $ (0.94) $ (0.91) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.70 0.55 1.19 1.01 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.56) $ (0.50) $ (0.94) $ (0.91) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.70 0.55 1.18 1.00 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 114,600 109,986 114,069 109,312 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 114,600 109,986 114,069 109,312 Diluted 120,397 119,678 120,309 118,339 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (50,711) $ 17,858 $ (53,320) $ 36,827 Plus: repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 38,637 — 38,637 — Less: purchases of property and equipment (5,622) (4,896) (15,560) (14,154) Less: internal-use software development costs (3,225) (1,753) (6,283) (2,966) Free cash flow $ (20,921) $ 11,209 $ (36,526) $ 19,707 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin (21) % 9 % (11) % 10 % Non-GAAP adjustments 13 % (3) % 3 % (5) % Free cash flow margin (8) % 6 % (8) % 5 %

