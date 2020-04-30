Zendesk Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Highlights

First quarter revenue increased 31% year over year to $237.5 million

First quarter GAAP operating loss of $41.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $9.2 million

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and released a Shareholder Letter on its investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com.

Results for the First Quarter 2020

Revenue was $237.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 31% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $42.8 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.38. Non-GAAP net income was $12.4 million, non-GAAP net income per share (basic) was $0.11, and non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) was $0.10. Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $45.8 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $3.3 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.5 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $6.5 million of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $2.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.9 million of acquisition-related expenses, and non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $1.8 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was based on 113.5 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was based on 113.5 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 120.2 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Outlook

As of April 30, 2020, Zendesk provided guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Given uncertainties related to the ongoing the novel coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 disease ("COVID-19") pandemic and rapidly changing global economic environment, Zendesk is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance provided February 6, 2020.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2020, Zendesk expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $237 - 243 million

GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(43) - (39) million, which includes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $47 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $2 million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $8 - 12 million, which excludes share-based compensation and related expenses of approximately $47 million, amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $2 million, and acquisition-related expenses of approximately $2 million

Approximately 115 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

Approximately 119 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

There are many factors that can affect our actual results which are discussed below and in the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of the key risk factors include global macroeconomic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, business conditions of customers in challenged industries, the effect on demand for our products from large customers, and the ability of small and midsized customers to survive this severe economic downturn. Additionally, Zendesk’s estimates of share-based compensation and related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, and weighted average shares outstanding in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments, or restructurings and no further revisions to share-based compensation and related expenses.

COVID-19 Update

Over the last several months, we have been focused on supporting our employees, customers, and community as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We have implemented business continuity plans that ensure we take care of the health and safety of our employees while continuing to drive innovation in customer experience solutions for our customers. Additional information regarding these efforts and the expected impact on our business can be found in our Shareholder Letter for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholder Letter and Conference Call Information

The detailed Shareholder Letter is available at https://investor.zendesk.com and Zendesk will host a conference call to answer questions today, April 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0801, or +1 647-689-4460 (outside the U.S. and Canada). The conference ID is 1395302. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investor.zendesk.com or by dialing 800-585-8367 or +1 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and entering passcode 1395302. The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day May 3, 2020. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk.

Zendesk is a CRM company that builds flexible support, sales, and customer engagement software that is quick to implement and scales to meet changing needs. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates 17 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, and progress toward its long-term financial objectives. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, Zendesk’s business, operations, revenue results, cash flow, operating expenses, demand for its solutions, sales cycles, customer retention and its customers’ businesses; (ii) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (iii) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (iv) Zendesk’s ability to effectively expand its sales capabilities; (v) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (vi) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (vii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates and the difficulty that Zendesk may have in competing effectively; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to introduce and market new products and to support its products on a shared services platform; (x) Zendesk’s ability to maintain and develop its strategic relationships with third parties; (xi) Zendesk's ability to prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches and to securely maintain customer data; (xii) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (xiii) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xiv) Zendesk's ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xv) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xvi) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (xvii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in its products; and (xviii) Zendesk’s ability to accurately forecast expenditures on third-party managed hosting services.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 237,475 $ 181,484 Cost of revenue 59,702 55,654 Gross profit 177,773 125,830 Operating expenses: Research and development 60,421 46,791 Sales and marketing 124,310 91,700 General and administrative 34,326 31,253 Total operating expenses 219,057 169,744 Operating loss (41,284 ) (43,914 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4,570 5,472 Interest expense (6,887 ) (6,544 ) Other income, net 2,334 700 Total other income (expense), net 17 (372 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (41,267 ) (44,286 ) Provision for income taxes 1,516 434 Net loss $ (42,783 ) $ (44,720 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 113,538 108,630

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value; unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,092 $ 196,591 Marketable securities 269,003 286,958 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,796 and $2,846 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 101,027 127,808 Deferred costs 38,215 35,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,785 45,847 Total current assets 653,122 692,823 Marketable securities, noncurrent 369,091 361,948 Property and equipment, net 103,017 102,090 Deferred costs, noncurrent 36,520 35,230 Lease right-of-use assets 96,307 89,983 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 204,093 206,883 Other assets 26,640 25,632 Total assets $ 1,488,790 $ 1,514,589 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,227 $ 38,376 Accrued liabilities 42,629 36,347 Accrued compensation and related benefits 61,996 61,512 Deferred revenue 301,402 320,642 Lease liabilities 21,253 21,804 Total current liabilities 453,507 478,681 Convertible senior notes, net 490,014 483,464 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,941 3,320 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 86,535 83,478 Other liabilities 6,850 7,662 Total liabilities 1,038,847 1,056,605 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 1,139 1,130 Additional paid-in capital 1,200,521 1,155,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,152 ) 591 Accumulated deficit (741,565 ) (698,781 ) Total stockholders’ equity 449,943 457,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,488,790 $ 1,514,589

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (42,783 ) $ (44,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,240 8,732 Share-based compensation 42,082 36,657 Amortization of deferred costs 9,965 6,918 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,549 6,188 Other 2,061 394 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,023 (6,966 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,743 (3,774 ) Deferred costs (13,448 ) (10,190 ) Lease right-of-use assets 4,975 4,373 Other assets and liabilities (232 ) (498 ) Accounts payable (10,323 ) 15,655 Accrued liabilities (662 ) 2,512 Accrued compensation and related benefits (9,541 ) (4,629 ) Deferred revenue (21,464 ) 12,149 Lease liabilities (8,794 ) (3,832 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,609 ) 18,969 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,938 ) (9,258 ) Internal-use software development costs (3,058 ) (1,213 ) Purchases of marketable securities (121,430 ) (145,142 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 74,231 47,265 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 54,784 91,562 Purchases of strategic investments (1,500 ) (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,911 ) (17,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options 4,001 8,437 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 10,115 8,415 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (1,897 ) (2,416 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,219 14,436 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16 33 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,715 16,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 199,897 128,876 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 202,612 $ 145,028

Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 177,773 $ 125,830 Plus: Share-based compensation 5,059 4,937 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 426 450 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,106 1,618 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 451 420 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 141 114 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 185,956 $ 133,369 GAAP gross margin 75 % 69 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 % 4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 73 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 60,421 $ 46,791 Less: Share-based compensation (12,626 ) (11,636 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (887 ) (1,292 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,011 ) (568 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 45,897 $ 33,295 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 25 % 26 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 19 % 18 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 124,310 $ 91,700 Less: Share-based compensation (16,559 ) (12,399 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (1,174 ) (1,028 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (699 ) (577 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (621 ) (392 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 105,257 $ 77,304 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 52 % 51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 44 % 43 % GAAP general and administrative $ 34,326 $ 31,253 Less: Share-based compensation (7,838 ) (7,685 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (763 ) (750 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (104 ) (631 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 25,621 $ 22,187 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 14 % 17 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 11 % 12 % Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (41,284 ) $ (43,914 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 42,082 36,657 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 3,250 3,520 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,805 2,195 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,877 1,705 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 451 420 Non-GAAP operating income $ 9,181 $ 583 GAAP operating margin (17 )% (24 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 21 % 24 % Non-GAAP operating margin 4 % — % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (42,783 ) $ (44,720 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 42,082 36,657 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 3,250 3,520 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,805 2,195 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,877 1,705 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 451 420 Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,549 6,188 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (1,791 ) (911 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,440 $ 5,054 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.38 ) $ (0.41 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.49 0.46 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.41 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.48 0.45 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 113,538 108,630 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 113,538 108,630 Diluted 120,167 116,985 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,609 ) $ 18,969 Less: purchases of property and equipment (9,938 ) (9,258 ) Less: internal-use software development costs (3,058 ) (1,213 ) Free cash flow $ (15,605 ) $ 8,498 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin (1 )% 10 % Non-GAAP adjustments (6 )% (5 )% Free cash flow margin (7 )% 5 %

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Zendesk’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures were disclosed: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin.

Specifically, Zendesk excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Share-Based Compensation and Amortization of Share-based Compensation Capitalized in Internal-use Software: Zendesk utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Employer Tax Related to Employee Stock Transactions: Zendesk views the amount of employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions as an expense that is dependent on its stock price, employee exercise and other award disposition activity, and other factors that are beyond Zendesk’s control. As a result, employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: Zendesk views amortization of purchased intangible assets, including the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired entity’s developed technology, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-Related Expenses: Zendesk views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring costs, and acquisition-related retention payments, including amortization of acquisition-related retention payments capitalized in internal-use software, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Zendesk believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: In March 2018, Zendesk issued $575 million of convertible senior notes due in 2023, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.25%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 5.26%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Income Tax Effects: Zendesk utilizes a fixed long-term projected tax rate in its computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, Zendesk utilizes a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate considers other factors such as Zendesk's current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where Zendesk operates. For the year ending December 31, 2020, Zendesk has determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 21%.

