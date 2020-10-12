BusinessWire

Zendesk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Zendesk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Karen Sansot, +1 415-852-3877
ir@zendesk.com
Or
Media Contact:
Marissa Tree, +1 415-609-4510
press@zendesk.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 ending June 30, 2020.

Dear Shareholders,

Our business performed well in Q2 and continues to operate at a high leve…
BusinessWire

ROVE Recognizes AvidXchange for the 2019 Client Partner of the Year Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

The Client Partner of the Year Award is an award given by ROVE recognizing a client’s philanthropic leadership and business partnership
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROVE, a leading systems integrator in the southeast region, today announced AvidX…
BusinessWire

COVID-19 Prompts Law Enforcement Agencies to Use Autonomous AB Kiosks to Conduct Court-mandated Alcohol Monitoring

Posted on Author Business Wire

Five additional counties in Minnesota, Michigan, and Indiana recently deploy AB Kiosks, bringing the total to 25.
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each day sheriff deputies and jail supervisors screen thousands of people across the U.S. for alcohol use. …