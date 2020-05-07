Zen Ecosystems’ Zen HQ Thermostat Receives Energy Star Certification

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zen Ecosystems, an intelligent energy management solutions provider for small to medium-sized businesses and residential end users, announces that their Zen Wi-Fi Thermostat and Zen ZigBee Thermostat are now Energy Star Certified. The certification demonstrates that both thermostats can reduce energy consumption in a home or business by up to 19%.

Energy Star is a program that is run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The program assists consumers by highlighting more energy efficient appliances including lighting, electronics, thermostats, office equipment, and water heaters, among others. To become certified, appliances must comply with the Energy Star program requirements.

The Zen Thermostat is a seamless fit into any home. This award-winning thermostat allows customers to “set it and forget it” – schedules are easily set according to your routines. The Zen Wi-Fi Thermostat connects to your home Wi-Fi network – paired with the Zen Wi-Fi Thermostat app (available on iTunes and Google Play) – for control even when you are not home! The Zen ZigBee Thermostat connects to home hub automation – paired with your home automation app for a centralized control. With both devices compatible with Alexa and Google, they are a solid staple for any connected environment.

Not only is the Zen Thermostat great for residential, but combining this smart, connected thermostat with Zen Ecosystems’ Zen HQ platform is an affordable energy management solution for commercial buildings. Zen HQ is an award-winning platform that allows the customers to control HVAC and lighting on a site, regional, or national level from anywhere with internet access.

“ The Zen Thermostat is connected, intuitive and continues to help better manage heating and cooling systems for both homes and businesses. This device is more than just a thermostat. It is a tool to assist in managing energy costs, provide greater visibility, and to help cut down on costly maintenance calls in both homes and businesses. With Energy Star certification and the recent release of Zen LOOP, Zen users are able to not only run more efficiently, but also capture attractive utility rebates and incentives to help offset the costs of automating their homes and businesses,” said James McPhail, CEO of Zen Ecosystems.

The Zen Thermostat can be purchased from their partners such as Ferguson, a leading HVAC supplier, Inspire Energy, a renewable energy provider, and leading connected home providers, including Comcast, Cox, and Rogers.

About Zen Ecosystems

Zen Ecosystems provides intelligent energy management solutions for businesses and consumers. Zen HQ is an energy management system designed for the unique needs of businesses and utilities to provide insights and control over multi-site commercial energy usage while delivering the fastest payback in the market. The Zen Thermostat is a beautiful, simple connected device for home and business that also enables multi-system operators to enhance the customer experience. Zen Ecosystems was recognized in 2018 as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Energy Industry Innovation of the year. In 2019, Zen was recognized again as a Gold Stevie Award winner for Company of the Year in Energy followed by winning the People’s Choice Award in the Energy Category. Learn more at http://zenecosystems.com.

Nicole Ricouard

Zen Ecosystems

949-359-8208

nicole.ricouard@zenecosystems.com