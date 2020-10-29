ZEISS Introduces the ZX1 Full-Frame Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: ZEISS has introduced the ZX1, an all-new camera that features a fixed Distagon T* 35mm f/2 lens, a 37.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a sleek all-black body, and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom preinstalled for in-camera photo editing and sharing.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#camera--B&H is excited to announce the newly introduced ZEISS ZX1, the first digital camera to wear the ZEISS name plate and the first camera that allows you to take a photograph, edit it in Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, and share the results in-camera!

This compact camera sports a high-resolution 37.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor and a fixed Distagon T* 35mm f/2 lens for a versatile imaging platform and a flexible wide-angle field of view. The ZX1 has an elegantly minimalist wedge-shaped, stealth-black body, which measures a very compact 5.6 x 3.7 x 3.7" and weighs 12.7 oz, including battery. It features a 0.7" OLED EVF, with Full HD resolution and a large 0.74x magnification, as well as a huge 4.3" touchscreen LCD with 1280 x 720 resolution for image review and in-camera editing. Both JPEGs and raw (DNG) files can be edited by touch using the built-in Lightroom app, which offers intuitive sliders to adjust exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, and blacks, as well as other familiar editing tools.

To facilitate sufficient storage space to handle in-camera picture editing in Lightroom, the ZX1 also has the unique distinction of including an internal 512GB SSD; additional external storage space can be accessed via USB-C with NAS access using SMB protocols. This omission of a memory card slot in favor of built-in storage is a unique solution to avoiding lost or damaged cards, and also ensures memory speeds will always be at their peak in relation to the imaging system. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are available, for wireless sharing and remote camera control, as well as OTA firmware updates when needed.

Among other unique traits of this already-unique camera, the Zeiss ZX1 features a leaf shutter, with shutter speeds ranging from 30 seconds up to 1/2000 sec, with flash sync available at all speeds up to 1/1000 sec. The leaf shutter design has the advantages of being especially quiet and keeping internal vibrations to a minimum to promote stealthier shooting. Also, manually adjustable ISO settings are accessible via the top physical dial, with a range of ISO 80-51200. In addition, the camera’s autofocus system is a hybrid contrast-/phase-detection AF system with touch focus and manual focus override. Beyond photo, the ZX1 is also a capable tool for video, with support for UHD 4K recording up to 30 fps or FHD up to 60 fps.

ZEISS ZX1 Digital Camera | Quick Look

https://youtu.be/WUYw4e9DA68

Learn More at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/shoot-edit-and-share-with-the-full-frame-zeiss-zx1

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/