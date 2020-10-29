BusinessWire

ZEISS Introduces the ZX1 Full-Frame Camera; More Info at B&H

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on ZEISS Introduces the ZX1 Full-Frame Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: ZEISS has introduced the ZX1, an all-new camera that features a fixed Distagon T* 35mm f/2 lens, a 37.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a sleek all-black body, and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom preinstalled for in-camera photo editing and sharing.



NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#camera--B&H is excited to announce the newly introduced ZEISS ZX1, the first digital camera to wear the ZEISS name plate and the first camera that allows you to take a photograph, edit it in Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, and share the results in-camera!

This compact camera sports a high-resolution 37.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor and a fixed Distagon T* 35mm f/2 lens for a versatile imaging platform and a flexible wide-angle field of view. The ZX1 has an elegantly minimalist wedge-shaped, stealth-black body, which measures a very compact 5.6 x 3.7 x 3.7" and weighs 12.7 oz, including battery. It features a 0.7" OLED EVF, with Full HD resolution and a large 0.74x magnification, as well as a huge 4.3" touchscreen LCD with 1280 x 720 resolution for image review and in-camera editing. Both JPEGs and raw (DNG) files can be edited by touch using the built-in Lightroom app, which offers intuitive sliders to adjust exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, and blacks, as well as other familiar editing tools.

To facilitate sufficient storage space to handle in-camera picture editing in Lightroom, the ZX1 also has the unique distinction of including an internal 512GB SSD; additional external storage space can be accessed via USB-C with NAS access using SMB protocols. This omission of a memory card slot in favor of built-in storage is a unique solution to avoiding lost or damaged cards, and also ensures memory speeds will always be at their peak in relation to the imaging system. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are available, for wireless sharing and remote camera control, as well as OTA firmware updates when needed.

Among other unique traits of this already-unique camera, the Zeiss ZX1 features a leaf shutter, with shutter speeds ranging from 30 seconds up to 1/2000 sec, with flash sync available at all speeds up to 1/1000 sec. The leaf shutter design has the advantages of being especially quiet and keeping internal vibrations to a minimum to promote stealthier shooting. Also, manually adjustable ISO settings are accessible via the top physical dial, with a range of ISO 80-51200. In addition, the camera’s autofocus system is a hybrid contrast-/phase-detection AF system with touch focus and manual focus override. Beyond photo, the ZX1 is also a capable tool for video, with support for UHD 4K recording up to 30 fps or FHD up to 60 fps.

ZEISS ZX1 Digital Camera | Quick Look
https://youtu.be/WUYw4e9DA68

Learn More at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/shoot-edit-and-share-with-the-full-frame-zeiss-zx1

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


Contacts

Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Brightcove, the Global and Industry-Defining Leader in Video, Unveils Bold New Brand

Posted on Author Business Wire

The Trusted and Innovative Authority in Video for Leading Organizations Reinvigorates Brand Platform with Total Visual Redesign
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) the global leader in video for business, today announced a complete…
BusinessWire

Two New Entries in the Monster Hunter Series Coming to Nintendo Switch

Posted on Author Business Wire

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Fitness Boxing 2 and Disgaea 6 Also Announced During a New Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Monster Hunter series is hitting new heights – literally! – with MONSTER HUNTER RISE,…
BusinessWire

Petro.ai and AWS Partner to Operationalize Modern Analytics and Reduce Legacy Infrastructure Costs in Oil and Gas

Posted on Author Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#passionforchange–Petro.ai, experts in machine learning and AI for geotechnical data science and providers of the industry-leading integrated analytics platform, announces a new offering enabling modern analytics from legacy …