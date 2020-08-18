Zebra Technologies Names Acting CFO

Olivier Leonetti departing for new role in non-competing industry

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Nathan Winters has been named acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Aug. 28, 2020. Olivier Leonetti, our current CFO, will depart effective Aug. 28, 2020 to take on a new role outside the company.

Winters has been the company’s Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Operations since 2018 and will hold the CFO position as Zebra conducts a search for a new CFO. Prior to Zebra, Winters served in financial roles for GE for more than 16 years where he held multiple CFO positions, most recently serving as CFO of GE Healthcare Global Supply Chain.

“Olivier has been a key member of our executive leadership team, enabling Zebra’s growth and advancing our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision. During his tenure, he notably helped develop a high-caliber finance organization and improved our overall financial profile. We are thankful for his contributions to Zebra and wish him well in his new endeavors,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “We are happy to have such strong talent in Nathan to serve in the interim role, and I’m confident in his ability to maintain our momentum.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Zebra’s success over the past four years,” said Leonetti. “A strong balance sheet, a focus on strategic profitable growth, and a world-class organization of innovative and talented employees has positioned Zebra for a continued, bright future.”

