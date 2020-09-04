BusinessWire

Zebra Technologies Completes Acquisition of Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Zebra Technologies Completes Acquisition of Reflexis Systems, Inc.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Reflexis Systems, Inc., a privately-held, leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution, and communication solutions for organizations in the retail, food service, hospitality and banking industries.

ABOUT ZEBRA
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Mike Steele, CFA, IRC
Zebra Technologies
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1.847.793.6707
msteele@zebra.com

Media Contact:
Therese Van Ryne
Zebra Technologies
Director, Global Public Relations
+1.847.370.2317
therese.vanryne@zebra.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Guidehouse Insights Report Shows Intelligent Building Solutions Can Help Cities and States Increase Energy Efficiency to Reduce Emissions

Posted on Author Business Wire

Vendors of intelligent building solutions should stay up to date on local goals and increase efficient products to remain relevant
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics–A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the role of US city and stat…
BusinessWire

Cadence Presented With Four 2019 TSMC Partner of the Year Awards

Posted on Author Business Wire

Cadence achieves recognition for joint development of N6 design infrastructure, SoIC design solution, cloud-based productivity solution and DSP IP
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EDA–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced tha…
BusinessWire

TNS Launches Upgrade to Ultra-low Latency Offering in Key New York Area Data Centers

Posted on Author Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBOE–Transaction Network Services (TNS) is now offering the fastest market data in the industry from NYSE, CBOE and Nasdaq after upgrading its network with the TNSXpress Layer 1 solution in three key New York area data c…