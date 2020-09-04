Zebra Technologies Completes Acquisition of Reflexis Systems, Inc.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Reflexis Systems, Inc., a privately-held, leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution, and communication solutions for organizations in the retail, food service, hospitality and banking industries.

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Investor Contact:

Mike Steele, CFA, IRC

Zebra Technologies

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1.847.793.6707

msteele@zebra.com

Media Contact:

Therese Van Ryne

Zebra Technologies

Director, Global Public Relations

+1.847.370.2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com