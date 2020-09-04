Zayo To Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on September 11, 2020

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will privately release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. MDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. Current and prospective bondholders may request access to the private data site where the results will be posted by emailing IR@zayo.com. In addition, management will host a bondholder and lender call on September 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. EDT. Access details for the private call will be posted to the data site along with the earnings materials.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

