Zayo To Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on June 12, 2020

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, June 12, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. MDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. Current and prospective bondholders may request access to the private data site where the results will be posted by emailing IR@zayo.com. Details of the bondholder and lender call, which will be held approximately one week after the earnings results are released, will be posted to the site.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

