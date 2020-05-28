ZALORA and The Trade Desk Bring New Measurement Capabilities To Brands in Asia

Integration will allow brands to measure conversions and optimise advertising

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZALORA, Asia’s leading online fashion destination, and The Trade Desk, a global advertising technology platform, have agreed to collaborate on attribution integration across Asia. The attribution integration will allow participating brands selling on ZALORA the opportunity to measure conversions and sales value generated from advertising campaigns delivered via The Trade Desk.

ZALORA is an online shopping destination for millions of fashion consumers in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands, as well as in-house labels across apparel, shoes and accessories for men and women. Under the partnership, ZALORA has the ability to log attribution for any consumer who views or clicks on an ad before purchasing the brand on ZALORA. This means that eligible brands may be able to optimise their campaigns running on The Trade Desk while they are in progress.

“ ZALORA’s partnership with The Trade Desk opens a lot of possibilities for us and our brand partners. This will enable us to empower brands with data to optimize campaigns and reach more relevant customers. This also translates to ZALORA shoppers getting an improved product discovery experience as they go through the catalog. Data is the most important resource and tool for eCommerce and advertising, and we are delighted to have this demand-side platform partnership with The Trade Desk.” stated Jo Bjordal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZALORA Group.

“ ZALORA has been at the forefront of eCommerce since they launched in 2012,” stated Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President, South East Asia Australia and New Zealand, The Trade Desk. “ Given our shared focus on measurement, ZALORA is the perfect platform to demonstrate the integration of eCommerce and data-driven advertising through conversions and sales value.”

The integration gives eligible brands the opportunity to understand users’ paths to purchase on ZALORA and attribute their online sales with ads that run through The Trade Desk. Participating brands will be able to access this measurement solution through their The Trade Desk account.

ABOUT ZALORA GROUP:

ZALORA is Asia’s online fashion destination. Founded in 2012, the company has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA is part of Global Fashion Group, the world's leader in online fashion for emerging markets. ZALORA offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands and products across apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty categories for men and women. Offering up to 30-day free returns, speedy deliveries as fast as 3 hours in some markets, free delivery over a certain spend, and multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery, ZALORA is the online shopping destination with endless fashion possibilities.

ABOUT GLOBAL FASHION GROUP:

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in Asia Pacific, Latin America and CIS. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: THE ICONIC, ZALORA, dafiti and lamoda. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered more than 34 million orders to over 13 million Active Customers.

GFG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (GFG.DE) ISIN: LU2010095458.

For more information visit www.global-fashion-group.com

ABOUT THE TRADE DESK:

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

