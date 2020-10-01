Zadara Achieves Privacy Protection Certification ISO/IEC 27701

Latest Certification in the ISO 27000 Series Achieved by Zadara Demonstrates Its Commitment to the Highest Standards of Privacy and Information Security

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara Storage Inc., the leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service (STaaS), today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701, the most widely recognized and internationally accepted privacy information and security standard. This certification is the latest Zadara has achieved in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) series, with prior certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and ISO/IEC 27018.

The rigorous ISO 27701 standard for privacy information management is specific guidance for organizations looking to put in place systems to support compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other data privacy requirements. By certifying with this standard, Zadara has demonstrated it has effective systems in place to support GDPR compliance and similar privacy legislation. Vendors, customers and employees can trust Zadara to handle their personally identifiable information (PII) with the highest standards of security and privacy protection.

“This certification is a direct reflection of our unwavering dedication to data privacy,” said Oded Kellner, Zadara VP of Product Management and Chief Security Officer. “By implementing processes in line with the standards of ISO/IEC 27701, we are underscoring our commitment to delivering the best solutions possible – with the utmost importance being placed on the privacy of our customers' data.”

Zadara is committed to offering the highest standards of security – and is fiercely protective of the privacy of its customers’ PII. Privacy and security are integral to the architecture of Zadara’s STaaS platform with rigorous safeguards in place.

In addition to the ISO 27701 standard, Zadara has also earned the following critical certifications including EU GDPR, HIPAA, AICPA SOC 1 and SOC 2, as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018.

“Achieving compliance with these critical certifications serves to build trust with current and future customers and partners. Our customers deserve the peace of mind that their PII and critical corporate assets are safe with Zadara,” added Kellner.

To learn more about Zadara’s commitment to security and privacy, please visit https://www.zadara.com/platform/compliance/.

About Zadara Storage:

Since 2011, Zadara has changed how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s proprietary software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprises demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in London, Tokyo, Yokneam (Israel) and Bangalore.

