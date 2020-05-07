YuJa Selected by HEC Montréal for Lecture Capture and Live Streaming Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, formally announces a licensing agreement with HEC Montréal, a graduate business school located in Montréal, Canada. Procurement of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides the graduate school with lecture capture solutions that enable the University to continue teaching courses online without interruption amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a meticulous selection process, including a Request for Proposal (RFP) from major vendors, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected for site-wide implementation. The Video Platform provides the University with an end-to-end experience in both synchronous and asynchronous workflows to include lecture capture, live streaming capabilities, a full-scale video management solution, and engagement tools within their Sakai Learning Management System (LMS). Since their deployment, HEC Montréal has also expanded its use-cases and added additional products for Video Conferencing and Test Proctoring tools.

“ We are pleased to provide leading institutions such as HEC Montréal with the interactive video solutions to enable learning beyond the traditional learning environment,” Said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About the HEC Montréal

HEC Montréal is a French-language university institution offering internationally renowned management education and research. The School has been training future managers who contribute to our society’s growth and prosperity, since 1907. HEC Montréal was ranked first among Canada's business schools for its MBA program by Canadian Business in 2016, 17th worldwide among non-US business schools by Forbes and among Top 30 international business schools by Bloomberg BusinessWeek in 2015.

