YouTube TV Expands to Most of USA

YouTube TV, launched in 2017 for people looking to cut the cord from cable companies, is now expanding to 95 major markets covering 98% of the nation.

The streaming service from YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, costs $40 per month.

With this national expansion, YouTube TV is providing complete local affiliate coverage by providing local feeds from the four largest broadcasters in over 90% of the markets where YouTube TV is available. The move comes just in time for next Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV through a simple experience. It includes: