YouTube TV Expands to Most of USA

YouTube TV, launched in 2017 for people looking to cut the cord from cable companies, is now expanding to 95 major markets covering 98% of the nation.
The streaming service from YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, costs $40 per month.
With this national expansion, YouTube TV is providing complete local affiliate coverage by providing local feeds from the four largest broadcasters in over 90% of the markets where YouTube TV is available. The move comes just in time for next Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.
YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV through a simple experience. It includes:
- Over 60 networks, such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Plus, popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, FX and on-demand programming.
- A cloud DVR with no storage space limits. This enables subscribers to record live TV and never run out of storage space. Also, you can record shows simultaneously without using data or space on your device.
- The ability to watch YouTube TV on any screen – mobile devices, tablets, computers and TVs.
- Six accounts per household. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with its own unique recommendations and a personal DVR with no storage space limits.
- Half the cost of cable with no contract required. A YouTube TV membership is only $40 a month and there are no commitments – you can cancel anytime.