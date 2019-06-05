YouTube Partners With Ticket Provider AXS

YouTube said it is partnering with ticketing provider, AXS, to allow music fans the option of quickly purchasing tickets to upcoming shows across the US.

Fans watching videos from YouTube Official Artist Channels will now see listings from AXS events included on the video page. Taking the jump to the live experience is easier than ever, allowing viewers to simply click on the “tickets” button on YouTube and purchase tickets to their most desired events directly from AXS.

Partnering with AXS, the second-largest ticket provider in North America and partner to iconic music venues like Red Rocks and Forest Hills, marks a major expansion for YouTube in terms of artist reach and show availability. Combined with existing partnerships with Eventbrite and Ticketmaster, YouTube now covers more than 90% of the US ticketing market.

Already the biggest community of music lovers, ticketing partnerships are another way YouTube is growing into the most valuable platform for artists. In addition to sharing and promoting new music, artists can engage directly with fans and sell tickets for upcoming tour dates all in one place.