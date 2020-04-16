YouTube Offers Free Video Tool

With millions of businesses turning to YouTube during the global pandemic, YouTube has introduced a new tool called Video Builder for businesses who don’t have the resources to create videos from scratch.

Video Builder is a free beta tool that animates static assets—images, text and logos—with music from YouTube’s library. You can choose from a variety of layouts based on your message and goals, customize colors and font and quickly generate a short YouTube video (6 seconds or 15 seconds).

Because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries, YouTube says it is speeding up the next stage of Video Builder availability. With this tool, any business who needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed—whether through an advertising campaign, website or email.

Businesses will need to sign up here to use the Video Builder Beta.