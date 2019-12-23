YOTTAA Wins 2019 Best in Biz Award

YOTTAA’s eCommerce Acceleration Platform Recognized as one of the Most Innovative Enterprise Products of the Year

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YOTTAA, Inc., the leading Cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced it has won a Best in Biz Award in the Most Innovative Enterprise Product of the Year category. The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Award winners have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual 2019 program attracted a record number of impressive public and private companies. Winners in the Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected publications in North America, including AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today, and Wired.

“It seems to get harder each year to select the best of the best in Best in Biz Awards,” said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, returning to judge Best in Biz Awards for the sixth year. “As a consumer reporter, it is particularly gratifying to me to see so many businesses, such as YOTTAA, striving to enhance the customer experience.”

YOTTAA won a Best in Biz Award for its eCommerce Acceleration Platform, a SaaS platform which helps online retailers and brands create faster websites that increase conversion rates and improve shopper experience. The latest release of the platform, announced earlier this year, leverages YOTTAA’s in-depth data on eCommerce technologies collected over hundreds of millions of page views to create faster, more secure, and more profitable online experiences for the company’s eCommerce customers. In the release, YOTTAA announced several innovative new product features, including “Anomaly AI,” which applies machine learning to detect and remediate performance anomalies on eCommerce websites. Online brands that use Anomaly AI experience a much lower incidence of page load delays that can impact marketing effectiveness and online revenue. The net result is retail and brand sites are up to 60% faster across every device including fast growing mobile shopping.

“The YOTTAA team is constantly innovating to enable brands to optimize online revenue and provide the best possible digital experiences for their customers,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of YOTTAA. “Winning a Product of the Year Best in Biz Award for our eCommerce Acceleration Platform is a testament to YOTTAA’s innovation and the hard work of everyone on the team. It is an honor to be recognized as an enterprise technology leader.”

About YOTTAA

Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter’s, Hallmark, JoAnn Fabrics, Lands’ End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Party City, and Samsonite, rely on YOTTAA to accelerate and optimize the loading of 3rd party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in up to 60% web performance improvements and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how YOTTAA can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.

Tedd Rodman

617-239-9024

t.rodman@yottaa.com