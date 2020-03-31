YGC Launches Hupbeat to Empower Elite Workforce in the Oil & Gas Industry

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DiscoverLaunchGrow--YGC announces the launch of its first new venture, Hupbeat Inc., to maximize workforce flexibility in the energy sector. The U.S. oil & gas sector is facing an oil price plunge due to Saudi Arabia - Russia standoff in addition to the unprecedented COVID-19 impact. Many of the largest operators have announced cutbacks.

“It has never been more important for energy workers to showcase their transferable skills, expand the pool of employment opportunities, and become a more resilient workforce,” said Erik Huckle, Head of Product at Hupbeat.

Through a series of Executive Summits hosted by YGC, Hupbeat received guidance from innovation executives at BP, HESS, Chevron, Fluor and Saudi Aramco to create its first product - the Hupbeat Elite Network, an accelerated workforce planner and talent network.

Leading up to the Executive Summit in Houston, Hupbeat built strong relationships with Oil & Gas professional organizations such as the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Association of American Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) to discuss ways to promote their members. In addition, the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE), a certifying organization, is also now in early discussions to work with Hupbeat among the collaborating groups.

“As the oil & gas industry workforce goes through digital transformation, it’s important for our members at SPE to be able to partner and discuss challenges with industry leaders. External partners like YGC help us navigate the upcoming change in the industry,” said Dr. Nils Kaageson-Loe, Strategic Initiatives at Society of Petroleum Engineers International (SPE).

YGC has enlisted former Senior Product Manager at Amazon, Erik Huckle, to lead Hupbeat’s product roadmap.

About YGC

YGC partners with Fortune 500 leaders to build industrial-grade software applications that solve complex industry challenges. YGC is a corporate venture studio based in Austin, Texas.

About Hupbeat

Hupbeat empowers the industrial workforce to maximize employment potential while filling in-demand jobs. Hupbeat is an enterprise software company based in Austin, Texas.

