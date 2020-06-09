Yewno to Supply Artificial Intelligence Features to Moody’s Analytics CreditEdge™ Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yewno, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has announced that it is providing an integrated newsfeed widget to the Moody’s Analytics CreditEdge platform. Yewno offers advanced AI-driven tools for finance in the form of data packages, index strategies, and a web-based financial research platform. Its technology is used by industry leaders including Nasdaq, STOXX, and now Moody’s Analytics.

Yewno's AI technology solves the problem of information overload for market participants. It transforms massive amounts of fundamental and alternative data into actionable insights. By leveraging its dynamic Knowledge Graph, Yewno is able to detect hidden relationships, extracting concepts and links across these data sources and provide valuable insights that would have otherwise gone undetected.

The CreditEdge solution delivers a leading probability of default model and advanced analytics for managing the credit risk of a portfolio of listed firms and sovereigns, globally. By integrating Yewno’s Knowledge Graph, the CreditEdge platform now offers an AI-enabled newsfeed feature as an addition to its core capabilities. The newsfeed feature scans news sources and identifies “Top Themes” in coverage to help users identify credit-relevant topics.

“Both Moody’s Analytics and Yewno aim to help end users know more, faster, in order to make more informed decisions,” says Yewno CEO Ruggero Gramatica. “By enhancing the CreditEdge solution with our AI technology, we are accomplishing that mission.”

"High-quality news access will help our customers monitor their portfolios’ credit quality with confidence," says Paolo Persurich, Director at Moody's Analytics. "Yewno's Intelligent Newsfeed uses AI capabilities to give our users the news stories that matter for the companies they monitor.”

About Yewno

Founded in 2015, Yewno is helping the world to uncover the undiscovered through its advanced dynamic Knowledge Graph and AI-based inference engine, which introduces an entirely new approach to knowledge extraction. Yewno Inference Engine incorporates machine learning, neural networks, and computational linguistics into an intelligent framework to enhance human understanding by correlating concepts across a vast volume of sources. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA with offices in London and New York, Yewno is backed by leading investors including Pacific Capital and currently has numerous partnerships across the finance sector, top research universities, publishers, and content aggregators worldwide. Global research leader Frost & Sullivan recently awarded Yewno with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Award for predictive analytics in the financial services industry.

