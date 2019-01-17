Yelp Names Top 100 Places to Eat in U.S.

Yelp has released its sixth annual list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States.

You won’t see big name restaurants on this list but more local favorites which have gotten mostly five-star ratings from Yelp reviewers. Achilles from Santa Clara was ranked No. 9 on the list.

Returning favorites this year include Bangers and Brews (no. 1, famous for their bangers and mash), Yardie Spice (no. 10, a Miami mainstay with their Caribbean menu) and TKB Bakery & Deli (no. 37 with its delectable sandwiches). Whether you’re looking for a tasty tapas spot or a fresh pasta, there’s something for every taste and budget on the list.

Here is the Top 100 list:

Businesses that appeared on our 2018 list are marked with ♥

Businesses that are available for delivery or pickup on Yelp are marked with ⧫