Yellowbrick and Striim Partner on Data Streaming Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, has joined the Yellowbrick partner program. Many enterprises need fast, real-time, and secure data streaming to and from a variety of databases and data sources to a high-performance data warehouse. Data applications in the cloud, edge processing, and streaming analytics are going to accelerate this need, and Yellowbrick and Striim are among the small number of technology innovators that offer multi-cloud, data center, and hybrid cloud options to suit any enterprise’s data infrastructure demands.

Striim is the pioneer and leader in the streaming data integration space, and Yellowbrick provides the world’s fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Together, the two can accelerate enterprise deployment of data-streaming applications and help enterprises get better insights, faster. The companies are working on technical certifications and performance tuning together, as well as joint sales and marketing.

“Striim and Yellowbrick together are so fast that this isn’t really about data streaming so much as it is about data screaming,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “Our customers demand cutting-edge technology to get the best data insights at the fastest speeds and with the best price/performance. Yellowbrick and Striim make that possible and are the only companies that can offer this in a hybrid cloud environment.”

“Like Striim, Yellowbrick has demonstrated the value it brings to enterprise customers who demand analytics and insights in real time, at scale, and with tremendous performance, security, and reliability requirements,” said Alok Pareek, founder and executive vice president of products at Striim. “We are excited to work with Yellowbrick and offer our customers the power, flexibility, and hybrid cloud expertise of their data warehouse combined with our streaming data integration platform.”

Striim’s enterprise-grade streaming integration with intelligence platform makes it easy to build continuous, streaming data pipelines from a wide range of data sources, including from enterprise databases using low-impact change data capture (CDC). Striim’s platform powers real-time cloud integration, messaging and data lake integration, edge processing, and stream processing use cases among others.

The Striim partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and Striim’s real-time continuous data integration capabilities can help enterprises improve data analytics for operational intelligence, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, since Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead and Striim offers an intuitive user interface, wizards, and SQL-based language to accelerate time to market for new integration applications.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption and multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using nonintrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on premises or in the cloud with subsecond latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read the Striim at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick is the world’s fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on-premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

FOLLOW YELLOWBRICK · Website: yellowbrick.com · Twitter: @yellowbrickdata · LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yellowbrickdata.

Eric Brown | Yellowbrick Data | eric.brown@yellowbrick.com

Irem Radzik | Striim | irem@striim.com