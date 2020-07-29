Yellowbrick and Protegrity Partner on Data Security and Privacy

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that data security solutions provider Protegrity has joined the company’s partner program to offer customers advanced data security and privacy. The companies have completed technical integration and certification to offer enterprises worry-free, powerful solutions that protect the most sensitive data at the world’s biggest companies.

“Protegrity delivers leading-edge data security and privacy solutions to the world’s largest enterprises across the leading platforms and data stores,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “Combined with the power and scale of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud data warehouse, enterprises can enjoy faster time to insights without worrying about compromising sensitive data and while also adhering to protection and privacy regulations.”

“Yellowbrick offers a unique hybrid cloud data warehouse that serves our enterprise customers well across all their data needs—whether in the cloud or on premises or both,” said Michael Gephart, executive vice president of sales and alliances at Protegrity. “Every day, businesses collect, move, and analyze massive amounts of data. However, the ability to access and use that data safely has not kept up with the accelerated rate of innovation. Through our partnership with Yellowbrick, we are delivering on our commitment to secure sensitive data wherever it resides, freeing enterprises to unlock the value of their data.”

Protegrity’s data-protection platform allows enterprises to choose the data they want to protect and determine why it must be protected; find the sensitive data distributed throughout the organization; protect the data and keep it private at all costs; enforce policy rules to determine who is authorized to view “clear data”; and monitor and maintain control over who can access what data, where, and when.

The Protegrity partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick knowing that they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skills with innovative pioneers such as Protegrity—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions such as Protegrity can help enterprises improve data-analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, because Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

About Protegrity

Data has become the most valuable asset of any enterprise. It’s being used to provide better service, improve outcomes, innovate new products, drive new revenue channels, and open doors to internal efficiencies. Protegrity, founded by a team of data-security experts, aims to simplify the complexities of traditional data-protection methods. With data-first security from Protegrity, enterprises can be confident that their sensitive data is secure, enabling them to reach their full potential while maintaining privacy and compliance. The company, as its core, espouses a customer-first mission of creating and delivering the most comprehensive and reliable data-security solutions possible. For more information, visit protegrity.com.

Follow Protegrity

Website: protegrity.com

Twitter: @Protegrity

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/protegrity/

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

Follow Yellowbrick

Website: yellowbrick.com

Twitter: @yellowbrickdata

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yellowbrickdata

Yellowbrick Press Contact

Eric Brown

Yellowbrick Data

eric.brown@yellowbrick.com



Protegrity Press Contact

Andrew Smith

Bhava Communications for Protegrity

protegrity@bhavacom.com

+1.310.941.7251