 Yeastar Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Deliver Exceptional Calling Experience to Teams Users

XIAMEN, China & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Collaboration--Yeastar announced that its S-Series VoIP PBX, Cloud PBX, and K2 IP-PBX can now fully integrate with Microsoft Teams collaboration hub in Office 365, allowing Teams users to make and receive internal and external calls directly on the Teams App.

The integration makes regular extensions on Yeastar so that they can while enjoying a variety of advanced calling features.

Seeing a massive growth in recent months, Microsoft Teams currently has more than 75 million daily active users. However, though it offers Calling Plans and SBC directing routing options for voice, they are either fall shot in calling features or require technical expertise and large investments on the SBC equipment, making it disruptive or costly to add enterprise voice to the Teams environment.

Designed for SMEs, Yeastar PBX System is an award-winning VoIP phone system with UC capabilities, which helps businesses get more done with less effort. Yeastar for Microsoft Teams integration solution offers the huge Teams user base an easy, quick, and cost-effective way to bridge the business phone system with Teams without any disruption to their existing phone service.

Voice-enable Teams Users with Yeastar PBX System to:

place and receive calls from anywhere on any device via the Teams App

keep the existing phone numbers and any SIP endpoints on Teams

set up customized IVR scripts to suit specific business needs

support advanced call management to forward, transfer, hold, and mute calls

access more calling features such as call recording, ring group, voicemail to email, etc.

consolidate business communications and collaboration on a single platform

simplify configuration and administration with the easy setup process

“As a remote working friendly solution, Yeastar for Microsoft Teams is suitable for businesses that have employees using Microsoft Teams to seamlessly connect Teams users, non-Teams users, and customers outside the organizations, thus create a truly unified experience.” said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar, “It will enable service providers, resellers and MSPs to deliver a full-fledged telephony solution to Microsoft Teams users so that they can fill the gap for their established Teams users base or reach new customers with a complete unified communications & collaboration solution.”

Yeastar for Microsoft Teams App is now available on Microsoft AppSource with a 30-day free trial. For more information on this integration solution, please visit here.

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com.

