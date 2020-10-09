YCharts Completes Growth Recapitalization With LLR Partners

Capital to support continued growth of investment analytics and communications platform for financial advisors and wealth managers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LLR--YCharts, a cloud-based investment analytics and communications platform for RIAs, broker-dealers and asset managers, today announced LLR Partners completed a growth recapitalization in partnership with the management team. The transaction will support YCharts’ continued organic growth through increased investment in product and sales and marketing, and to pursue complementary acquisitions.

Designed to enable smarter investment decisions and enhance client communications, YCharts’ more than 6,000 clients leverage the platform’s comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, and ETF data and analysis. As a modern cloud-based platform for security research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring, YCharts enables significant time savings and serves as a user-friendly alternative to terminal-based tools and other desktop applications.

“LLR Partners brings to YCharts deep experience within wealth management technology, a collaborative approach, and a strategic vision that aligns with our long-term objectives,” said Sean Brown, President & CEO of YCharts. “I am grateful for the support we received from our Board of Directors and early investors over the last 10 years. As we enter the next stage of YCharts’ journey, our team is excited to partner with LLR who will support our continued growth and help us drive success for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers.”

“YCharts helps financial advisors and wealth managers easily demonstrate their value to clients with tools that enhance communications, simplify often complex financial topics and make smarter investment decisions,” said Sam Ryder, Vice President at LLR Partners. “There are approximately 300,000 financials advisors in the U.S., and they are increasingly embracing third-party technologies like YCharts to bring efficiencies and enable digital service delivery.”

“Sean and his team have built a strong technology business that supports advisors through the digitization of wealth management, and we look forward to partnering with them to build the market leader,” added Mitchell Hollin, Partner at LLR Partners.

Previous investors in YCharts include Hyde Park Angels, I2a, REV Venture Partners (backed by RELX) and Morningstar. Raymond James served as financial advisor and Locke Lord LLP functioned as legal advisor to YCharts in connection with this transaction. Oliver Wyman acted as a strategic advisor to LLR and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to LLR.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund and ETF research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com, hello@ycharts.com or follow on Twitter at @ycharts.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a middle market private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by growing its portfolio companies. LLR invests in several industries, with a focus on technology, healthcare and services businesses. Founded in 1999 and with more than $3.5 billion raised across five funds, LLR is a flexible provider of capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. For more information about LLR and insights on scaling growth companies, visit www.llrpartners.com.

